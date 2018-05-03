‘Robin Hood’ First Trailer: Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx Put An Action-Packed Spin on the Legend

Otto Bathurst directs this reimagining of Robin Hood that looks to take a lot of inspiration from Guy Ritchie.

Anyone who was let down by Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe’s 2010 “Robin Hood” and feels the hero deserves another chance on the big screen is in luck. Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer trailer for “Robin Hood,” directed by Otto Bathurst in his feature debut and starring Taron Edgerton and Jamie Foxx. Whereas Scott’s “Hood” was a war epic, Bathurst’s “Hood” looks like a rollicking action film inspired by Guy Ritchie.

Egerton, best known for his role leading in the “Kingsman” franchise, heads the cast as the titular bandit. Foxx plays Little John, one of Hood’s best friends and the leader of the Merry Men outlaws. Ben Mendelsohn stars as the villain, while “The Knick” breakout Eve Hewson plays Hood’s love interest, Maid Marian. Jamie Dornan, Josh Herdman, and Björn Bengtsson co-star.

With its over-the-top action scenes and mix of kinetic camera movements and dramatic slow-motion, 2018’s “Robin Hood” looks a whole lot like Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Bathurst may be new to moviemaking, but he has lots of experience on television series like “Peaky Blinders” and “Black Mirror.”

“Robin Hood” opens nationwide November 21. Watch the first trailer below.