Roman Polanski Will Fight Against Academy Expulsion: ‘We Want Due Process’

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, tells Vanity Fair the Academy did not give Polanski the necessary time to present an appeal to the decision.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ announced on May 3 that it had voted to expel Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby for not meeting its standards of conduct. Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, tells Vanity Fair that the director is going to appeal the decision

“We want due process,” Braun said. “That’s not asking too much of the Academy, is it?”

Polanski was found guilty in 1977 of having sexual intercourse with a minor. Despite the verdict and the fact the director fled the country to avoid further prison time, the Academy still awarded Polanski the best director trophy for “The Pianist” in 2003. Braun accuses the Academy of failing to adhere to a fair process while handling the case of Polanski’s membership.

“Mr. Polanski was supposed to be given notice, and have 10 days to present his side,” Braun said. “It was a complete debacle in the sense that they didn’t follow their own rules…They short-circuited it all. It’s shocking that they’re so unfair. We’re going to try to sit down with the Academy and say, ‘Hey, look, guys, follow the rules.’”

Braun told Vanity Fair that he so he prepared a presentation advocating for Polanski to remain a member after he heard the Academy would be figuring out what to do with the director’s membership. The Board of Governors voted to expel Polanski before giving the director or Braun the chance to present an appeal. Braun’s presentation included statements from the victim in Polanski’s 1977 case, Samantha Geimer.

Geimer spoke with Vanity Fair separately following Polanski’s expulsion and called the decision “ugly and cruel.” She later referred to the Academy as a “bunch of douchebags.” Under the new rules passed in January, the Academy can expel a member as long as two-thirds of its Board of Governors approve.