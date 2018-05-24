Ronan Farrow Calls Brother Moses Farrow’s Blog Post Defending Woody Allen a ‘Smear Campaign’ Against Their Sister

He says he "didn't want to draw attention" to the latest attack on Dylan Farrow.

Ronan Farrow has responded to his brother Moses Farrow’s essay defending their father Woody Allen, calling the blog post published yesterday a “smear campaign” meant to discredit their sister Dylan Farrow’s accusations of sexual molestation against the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The journalist and reporter seems loath to even do that much in a Twitter post, as he says he “didn’t want to draw attention” to the latest attack on his sister.

“Not worth saying much to dignify the repeated campaign to discredit my sister, often by attacking our mother,” Farrow writes. “This happens every time Dylan speaks, so this is all I’ll offer: My mother did an extraordinary job raising us, and none of my siblings with whom I’ve spoken ever witnessed anything but love and care from a single mom who went through hell to keep her kids safe.”

Farrow then notes that his brother Moses has expressed similar statements “dating back many years.” That’s at odds with what Moses Farrow wrote yesterday, as he referred to alleged “coaching, drilling, scripting, and rehearsing – in essence, brainwashing” carried out by the actress.

“After relentless legal scrutiny of my mother’s parenting — and efforts to discredit her — she was granted sole custody to protect us from Woody Allen,” Farrow continues. “We all grew up with offers from him to speak out against our mother in exchange for support. (He made helping to pay for my college education contingent on turning against her and lying. I declined.)”

He concludes, “My sister’s allegation is backed by a significant body of credible evidence, including physical evidence and eyewitnesses to abuse. I hesitated to speak on this only because I didn’t want to draw attention to a smear campaign that has been running since Dylan’s pediatrician first called the police almost 30 years ago. I believe my sister.”