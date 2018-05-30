Roseanne Barr Attacks Cast Members on Twitter Following Cancellation: ‘You Threw Me Under the Bus’

The revival of Barr's eponymous ABC sitcom was cancelled May 29 after the comedian made a racist joke about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Hours after returning to Twitter to apologize to the “hundreds of people and wonderful writers and talented actors who lost their jobs,” Roseanne Barr changed course by slamming some of her ABC sitcom costars. The comedian responded negatively to tweets by Michael Fisher and Sara Gilbert condemning her behavior that led to the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” revival. The series was pulled from ABC shortly after Barr made a racist joke referring to former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett as a mix between the “Muslim Brotherhood” and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Fisher responded to Barr’s joke and the show’s cancellation by releasing a statement to his Twitter page in which he expressed sorrow for the many “Roseanne” workers who lost their jobs. The actor said he “condemned” Barr’s joke “vehemently,” calling it “reprehensible and intolerable.” Fisher said the joke did not reflect the inclusive views of himself or his “Roseanne” character.

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it,” Barr fired back at Fishman on Twitter. “You throw me under the bus. Nice!”

Gilbert, meanwhile, issued a statement after Barr’s joke went viral. The actress and “The Talk” cohost said, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.” Gilbert then expressed disappointment in Barr’s actions. Barr responded: “Wow! Unreal.”

Barr’s comments to her costars differ from the statements she made hours earlier. Breaking her silence after the show’s cancellation, Barr apologized to the hundreds of people she put out of work due to her racist tweet. She urged her fans not to defend her and admitted she “did something unforgivable” and “made a mistake.” The comedian was feeling a bit more antagonistic hours later when responding to Fishman and Gilbert.

Click here for more of IndieWire’s coverage of the “Roseanne” cancellation.

