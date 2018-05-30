Roseanne Returns to Twitter to Apologize for ‘Stupid Tweet’ That Put Hundreds Out of Work

After promising to leave Twitter, the comedian couldn't resist the lure of social media for even one day.

That didn’t take long. Roseanne Barr — much like the president she very vocally supports — cannot stay away from Twitter when things need to be said.

Early Tuesday morning, the comedian and star of ABC’s revived and now canceled “Roseanne” posted a racist tweet referring to former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a mix between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” While she backtracked that statement by deleting the tweet and then apologized for the so-called joke made in “bad taste,” she took one more step by promising to leave the social media platform that got her into so much trouble.

The condemnation for Roseanne’s tweet was loud and widespread, and after defending and deflecting its star throughout the course of the revival, ABC finally announced it was canceling “Roseanne.” That appeared to have been the final nail in the coffin… until later in the evening when Barr poked her head up again.

The lure of an adoring public who supported her on Twitter must have been too strong. Less than 13 hours after her supposed departure, she tweeted again to tell her fans, “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!” and apologize for her “stupid tweet” causing “hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors” to lose their jobs. She then plugged her next engagement, which is appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Friday.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

After the tweet, Barr proceeded to retweet many of her follower’s outraged posts that supported her, criticized the firing, or pointed out what they deemed to be unfair insults from the left that should also result in people losing their jobs.