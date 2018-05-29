Roseanne Barr Calls Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett a Mix Between ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’

Barr's "Roseanne" rival finished its first run May 22 as one of the season's most-watched series.

Update (12:30pm ET): Wanda Skyes, who served as consulting producer on the “Roseanne” revival, tweeted that she will not be returning to the show following Barr’s racist joke.

Update (10:50am ET): Roseanne Barr issed the following apology in reaction to a joke she made referring to Valerie Jarrett as a mix between the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Earlier: Roseanne Barr targeted former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett in a May 29 tweet alleging a connection between Jarrett and the Sunni Islamist organization known as the Muslim Brotherhood. The comedian reacted to a post about Jarrett by referring to the former political adviser as if the “Muslim Brotherhood and ‘Planet of the Apes’ had a baby.” Barr received backlash for the comment and was accused of racism.

Jarrett served as Obama’s senior advisor in the role of Assistant to the President for Public Liaison from January 2009-2017. Prior to serving as an advisor, Jarrett was the co-chair of Obama’s Presidential transition. When Twitter users pointed out that Barr was racist for calling Jarrett, an African-American woman, the baby of “Planet of the Apes” and Muslims, Barr responded that “Muslims are not a race.”

Barr recently wrapped up the first revival season of her ABC sitcom “Roseanne.” The show was one of the most watched television programs of the 2017-18 television season. The show was accused of racism during its run when an episode featured Barr’s character making a dig at ABC’s inclusive sitcoms “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Black-ish.”

Barr has since deleted the tweet about Jarrett, but The Wrap took a screenshot of the comment. IndieWire has reached out to ABC for comment.

muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018