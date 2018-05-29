Back to IndieWire

‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Mike Schur, and More React

ABC nixed the high-performing series after creator and star Roseanne Barr published a crass Memorial Day tweet.

5 hours ago

ROSEANNE - "Eggs Over, Not Easy" - A crucial moment for Becky's surrogacy arrangement forces her and Darlene to critically assess each other's lives. Meanwhile, an animal rescue organization rejects Jackie's application to adopt a puppy; and Roseanne makes a plan to change their mind, on the fourth episode of the revival of "Roseanne," TUESDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN

“Roseanne”

ABC/Adam Rose

Roseanne Barr sank her hit ABC revival with a racist tweet, and social media users shared many thoughts Tuesday about the cancellation of her namesake series.

“Hellboy” and “Sons of Anarchy” actor Ron Perlman questioned Barr’s apology to President Obama’s former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, whose appearance Barr criticized in a statement ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called, “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Author and Esquire editor-at-large Dave Holmes deadpanned about Barr’s departure from both Twitter and primetime, while Oscar winner Julianne Moore praised the power of online activism:

Both Billy Eichner — who had been sharing the #FireRoseanne hashtag since she published her offending May 29 remarks toward Jarrett — and Barr’s fellow TV creator, Mike Schur (“Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place”) — were fed up that ABC tolerated so much controversy from Barr before taking her show off the air.

“Laverne and Billy” produced by the Obamas for @netflix. 🙏

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

Meanwhile, Ava DuVernay — who recently directed “A Wrinkle in Time” for ABC’s parent company, Disney — applauded Dungey’s decision-making, as did Viola Davis, Debra Messing, Congressman John Lewis, and Dungey’s boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger:

Zach Braff, star of his own just-axed ABC sitcom (“Alex, Inc”), also commended the network:

“Silicon Valley” and “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani wavered between sarcasm and earnestness as he grappled with the downfall of “Roseanne”:

While former “Parks and Recreation” regular Nick Offerman implored people to consider the ramifications for the “Roseanne” crew. “It’s terrible for all those people who lose their jobs,” he told People Now. “That’s something that people don’t think about when shows come and go, or stars have crazy life moments. You’ve got 150 other people [who have to think about] paying their rent or feeding their kids, and that’s a shame, that they had to get a show with a horrible racist.” ABC veteran Shonda Rhimes seconded his sentiments:

Feeling especially optimistic about the cancellation is “Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost, who urged Americans to reject the entire Trump administration, not just one of its most famous supporters:

According to Variety, 10.3 million viewers watched the “Roseanne” season — and now series — finale one week ago.

