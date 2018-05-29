‘Roseanne’: ABC Stops the Show’s Emmy FYC Campaign After Surprise Cancellation

Despite Roseanne Barr's controversial behavior before Tuesday's tweet, the show was still a potential awards contender in other categories.

On the day that “Roseanne” was pulled from the ABC fall schedule, any lingering possibility that the show would have a last gasp at the Emmys is now gone.

A source confirms to IndieWire that the network will not go forward with its planned FYC push for the series.

Prior to Tuesday’s fallout over Barr’s racist tweets, the series was seen as a potential contender for a Best Comedy Series nomination. Although Barr’s conduct before the show’s cancellation was always problematic, some saw the show’s ratings success as a possible indication that popularity might earn some support for supporting players like John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf in the acting categories.

ABC had planned to include “Roseanne” as part of an FYC event on Sunday, June 3, without Barr in attendance. In the wake of the series no longer going forward on ABC, Season 10 episodes are still available to stream through the network’s website as well as Hulu. However, all existing promotional materials, including official photos and behind-the-scenes images, have been scrubbed from the Disney/ABC press site.

Among those Emmys hopefuls still remaining on the ABC roster: Kenya Barris’ perennial nominee “Black-ish,” its spinoff series “grown-ish,” surprise fall drama hit “The Good Doctor,” and the revamped “American Idol.”

