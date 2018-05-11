Royal Wedding: All the Harry and Meghan Movies, Specials, and Big Day Live Coverage on TV

From the pre-dawn broadcasts and the Lifetime movie to selections from Markle’s acting resume, here’s how and where to watch England’s new royal couple.

A royal wedding in England is always a big deal, combining the history of the country with the pomp and spectacle of the trappings from the wedding gown to the guests’ outrageous hats.

While the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is of global interest, Americans are particularly intrigued by one of our own becoming royalty. It’s Grace Kelly for a new generation, and the fact that Markle is also biracial lends additional meaning to her high-profile status.

It’s been six years since the last royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton, and TV programming and streaming technology has come a long way since then. The elder prince’s big day drew an estimated 3 billion pairs of eyes worldwide, with 23 million coming from the States. Prince Harry and his soon-to-be princess will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19. More than one week out, the TV specials and movies have already begun.

Here’s how and where to watch all the Harry and Meghan-related programming up to and including live coverage of the big day [Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more programming alerts come in.]:

All times are Eastern

Friday, May 11

8 pm: “Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” FOX

This two-hour special appears to dive into how the staid royal family is aghast at how Meghan is the prototypical scary American nightmare: an actress, a divorcee, and – gasp – black! With talking heads like Piers Morgan, this doesn’t look to be a very nuanced take on the situation, but might be good for an early primer. Watch a preview below:

Sunday, May 13

8 pm: ”Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” Lifetime

Lifetime, purveyor of pop culture biopics and Hallmark-style rom-coms, found its calling with this feature-length treatment of how Prince Harry (the appropriately redheaded and bearded Murray Fraser) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley of “Midnight, Texas”) met, fell in love, and then became media sensations when their relationship was revealed. Although this plays up the fairy-tale aspects of their relationship, it doesn’t ignore some of the rougher patches such as the “brooch” incident or Markle penning a statement for Elle to address the racism she’s encountered her whole life, including now that she’s in the global spotlight. This will no doubt be perfect Mother’s Day fare.

Monday, May 14

10 pm: “Royal Wedding Watch: Part 1,” PBS

PBS will take a more informational approach to their programming, which should appeal to viewers fascinated by British royals. The broadcaster will air a five-part series nightly from London all week running up to the wedding that will go inside the preparations for the big day. Hosts Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker will be joined by experts, commentators and special guests. Live reports will come from host Anita Rani, and “English historian Lucy Worsley, Joint Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces, will delve into the pageantry, pomp and protocol surrounding Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.”

Tuesday, May 15

10 pm: ”Harry & Meghan: A Very Modern Romance,” BBC America

BBC America’s one-hour special delves into the social background of each of the players in the romance, exploring Meghan Markle’s women’s rights advocacy and Prince Harry’s shared interests. That Markle is a divorcee and an American makes this a far more modern relationship for the Royal Family, since the last time something similar happened – 82 years ago, in fact – it led to the abdication of the throne (see: “The Crown” Season 1, Episode 3, “Windsor”).

10 pm: “Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS

The continuation of PBS’ week-long coverage of the Royal Wedding preparations.

Wednesday, May 16

10 pm: “Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS

The continuation of PBS’ week-long coverage of the Royal Wedding preparations.

Thursday, May 17

10 pm: “Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS

The continuation of PBS’ week-long coverage of the Royal Wedding preparations.

Friday, May 18

10:30 pm: “Royal Wedding Watch,” PBS

The continuation of PBS’ week-long coverage of the Royal Wedding preparations.

Saturday, May 19, aka Royal Wedding Day

Most networks and cable news, including PBS, CNN, and more will likely carry coverage of the ceremony, but a few live events are worth noting in particular:

4 am: Royal Wedding Live Coverage, BBC America

No, that is not a typo. That is 4 am Eastern time. Even taking into account the time difference between London and the East Coast, this is damn early. But royal diehards who don’t want to miss an iota of the anticipation and the armchair chapeau critiques, starting this early is a must. BBC America’s live and direct simulcast of BBC One’s coverage provides that British legitimacy, insight, and flavor to the analysis. Coverage will also include the carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. For the the Yanks who might want sleep, an encourage presentation of the wedding will air at 10 pm.

7:30 am: ”The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” HBO

For a very distinctly American take on the wedding, comedians Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are back as their Pasadena broadcast alter egos Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Rattigan, who had made a splash with their live Rose Bowl commentary this past New Year. Expect inane conversation, misunderstandings, impromptu singing, and much more as the hosts broadcast live from London. Old friend Tim Meadows and other guests will stop by to add to the hijinks. HBO will replay the event at 9:45 pm.

10:30 am: ”Dater’s Handbook” (2016), Hallmark

See description below.

Bonus 1: Movies and TV Series Starring Meghan Markle

For those gaps of time without Harry and Meghan programming, there’s still plenty to watch to familiarize yourself with Markle. As a working actress, she has a few projects on her resume that are worth checking out.

”Suits,” USA Network

One of USA Network’s last “blue sky” programs, “Suits” follows the talented Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) navigate various financial and legal issues for Pearson Specter Litt, even though he didn’t technically have a license to practice law for most of the series. During this time, he met, romanced, and eventually married Rachel Zane (Markle), a senior paralegal/part-time associate. Both actors left the show at the end of Season 7 when their characters moved to Seattle to handle class-action lawsuits. Fun fact: Meghan Markle’s legal first name is also Rachel. Available to stream on USANetwork.com, the USA Now app, iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and Xbox One.

”When Sparks Fly” (2014)

Before Hallmark began airing its reality show “Meet the Peetes,” most people of color on the network were relegated to playing the sassy best friend in the channel’s rom-coms. Markle is one of the few who got to be the star (the hapa Katrina Law also has this honor) of her own movie. “When Sparks Fly” is a typical prodigal daughter returns tale set against a patriotic Fourth of July backdrop. Markle plays Amy Peterson, a big-city journalist who goes back to her hometown to cover the Independence Day festival. In the process, she rediscovers the man she left behind. Available to stream on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

”Dater’s Handbook” (2016)

Cass (Markle) is romantically challenged even though she’s a successful businesswoman. What to do? Consult “The Dater’s Handbook” of course, which offers all manner of advice that may actually not be so helpful when she puts it into practice. In no time, she’s torn between two men (Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Scarfe), one of whom seems perfect. Available to stream on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu. Or catch it after the Royal Wedding at 10:30 am on Hallmark.

More to come…