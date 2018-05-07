Russell Crowe Thanks John Oliver for Buying His Jockstrap by Donating Money to Koala Chlamydia Study

Oliver purchased Crowe's "Cinderella Man" jockstrap at the latter's divorce auction.

How do you thank someone for buying your jockstrap? If you’re Russell Crowe, you donate to a study on the koala chlamydia epidemic. The “Gladiator” actor has thanked HBO late night host John Oliver for buying his “Cinderella” jockstrap during Crowe’s divorce auction last month by donating Oliver’s money to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. In return, the hospital has named the facility where the koalas are treated for the disease The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward.

Oliver announced the good news during the May 6 episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” The host joked he would be ending the HBO series as he can’t possibly top getting a koala chlamydia ward named in his honor.

During the show’s April 15 episode, Oliver revealed himself as the mystery buyer of Crowe’s jockstrap and other items from the auction, including the actor’s “American Gangster” set seat, “Les Misérables” jacket, and “Robin Hood” costume. Oliver’s purchases exceeded $10,000, which Crowe then donated to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Oliver’s reveal made headlines since he donated Crowe’s items to one of the last remaining Blockbuster video stores in America. Oliver gave the items to Blockbuster’s Anchorage, Alaska location as a “fun, movie-themed way to draw people in” and keep its doors open. The items are now on display at the video store location. Crowe tweeted on April 17 thanking Oliver for buying his memorabilia for a good cause and announcing he’d be using the money for a wildlife cause.

We’ve achieved a koala chlamydia ward, so there’s nothing left for us to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/wll7kQwaF0 — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 7, 2018

