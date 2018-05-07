Ryan Murphy Is Planning a #MeToo Anthology Series In the Style of ‘Black Mirror’

Tentatively titled "Consent," the "Glee" creator's new series would tackle Hollywood predators like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

The most prolific showrunner in Hollywood is never at a loss for ideas, and Ryan Murphy’s newly-inked Netflix deal has birthed one of his boldest yet. In a new profile by The New Yorker‘s Emily Nussbaum, Murphy revealed he has been mulling an anthology series inspired by #MeToo. Tentatively titled “Consent,” the series would operate like “Black Mirror,” with a different creator and story each episode. Topics covered would include an “insidery account of The Weinstein Company,” Kevin Spacey, and “an ambiguous he-said-she-said encounter.”

While Murphy is known for anthology series like “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” and “Feud,” which change settings and stories every season, this would be the first series that did so per episode. The “Consent” idea comes along as Murphy recently tabled a fourth season of “American Crime Story” about Monica Lewinsky. According to Nussbaum: “After running into Monica Lewinsky at an Oscars party, he was having second thoughts about doing her story. (Later, he had second thoughts about his second thoughts.)”

Other ideas for his Netflix deal include a “a glossy gay soap opera…in the tradition of ‘The L Word,'” citing a need for Netflix to expand its LGBTQ content. Murphy is also talking to Julianne Moore about a movie idea, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow about a documentary in “the wellness space.” (Paltrow is engaged to Brad Falchuk, Murphy’s primary producing partner.)

Read the entire profile here.