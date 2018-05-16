Ryan Reynolds Crashes ‘Colbert’ As Deadpool to Bash Trump and Mock ‘Mostly White Men’ in Late Night — Watch

Leave it to the Merc With a Mouth to deliver some killer Donald Trump takedown jokes.

What happens when you give the Merc With a Mouth his own late night show? The answer was tested when Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance during the May 15 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Reynolds crashed Colbert’s opening monologue in character as Deadpool and proceeded to tell jokes about Donald Trump with his trademark raunch. Even with television censors preventing him from cursing, Deadpool’s jokes were still incredibly dirty.

“Please, guys, no one stand up. It’s CBS, I know how old your audience is,” Reynolds joked after he walked out to surprise Colbert. After the CBS host claimed that “late-night hosts are basically superheroes,” Reynolds quipped, “Because you’re all mostly white men?” The joke is a dig at both male-dominated late night shows and superhero movies. Female-led programs like “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and films like “Wonder Woman” are still outliers when it comes to late night and the superhero genre.

Turning his attention to Trump, Reynolds/Deadpool referred to America pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal as “Trump’s biggest pulling out blunder since Eric.” He also addressed Trump’s Twitter rant on White House leaks by saying, “We all know Trump prefers his leaks in Russian hotel rooms.”

“Deadpool 2” opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, May 18. Watch the video below.