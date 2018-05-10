Samantha Bee Remembers Meeting Charlie Rose: ‘He Greeted Me With a Kiss on the Lips and A Hint of Tongue’

Bee tackled the allegations against Charlie Rose during the May 9 episode of "Full Frontal."

Samantha Bee tackled the sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose during the May 9 broadcast of her TBS talk show “Full Frontal,” and in doing so she revealed her own history of uncomfortable encounters with the former CBS news anchor. Bee said Rose kissed her on the mouth the first time they met.

“I’ve met Charlie Rose a few times. I’ve been on his show. He greeted me, a stranger/colleague, with a kiss square on the lips with just a hint of tongue,” Bee said. “Like a turtle, slowly eating an apple core. At the time I thought he was just a gross old man but it turns out he was so much worse.”

The segment in which Bee made the revelation was devoted to checking in on the #MeToo movement. Bee recapped how Rose was rumored to be considering a new television show in which he interviewed men accused of sexual harassment and/or abuse, only for over a dozen more women to accuse him after the rumor started spreading.

“A little free advice: No one knows better than you how many people you have assaulted or harassed,” Bee said. “Maybe before you pitch a TV show about it ask yourself, ‘Have all the woman I’ve non-consensually showed my penis to come forward in the press?’ If the answer is ‘no,’ go away. If the answer is ‘yes,’ also go away. If I’ve said anything that applies to you, just fuck off.”

Watch Bee take on Charlie Rose in the video below. “Full Frontal” airs Wednesdays at 10:30pm ET on TBS.