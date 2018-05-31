Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump a ‘Feckless C—t,’ Leading to Demands of Cancelation from the White House

Conservatives think she deserves the same fate as Roseanne Barr.

As fans of “Full Frontal” have surely noticed, Samantha Bee isn’t a fan of Ivanka Trump. She took her dislike of the First Daughter to new heights last night, responding to a photo Trump posted of herself and her son at the same time that immigrant children are being separated from their parents by calling the unpaid White House employee a “feckless cunt.”

Response has been heated, especially as the incident so closely follows the cancelation of “Roseanne” following an even-more-hateful-than-usual tweet from its controversial star.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!” She also referred to tearing children away from their parents as “so evil it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about.

Conservatives have begun calling for Bee to be fired, equating her words to Barr’s; the difference, of course, is that Bee’s comments reflected her disdain for Trump’s actions rather than a mix of conspiracy theories and blatant racism.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.” TBS has yet to respond.

“He listens to you,” Bee added. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, okay?”

Update: Samantha Bee has apologized in a statement from TBS:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”