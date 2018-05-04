Cannes Is the Most Exciting Movie Event of the Month, But ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Still Worth Talking About — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 196: There's a lot to unpack about next week's Cannes slate, and plenty to debate about the new Marvel hit as well.

The Cannes Film Festival is a week away and there is much to anticipate in its lineup, with a number of filmmakers poised to break out of an international program that has fewer familiar faces than usual. Every year, the Cannes narrative is difficult to predict, but cinephiles enter the experience with high expectations. This year is no exception, and in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn calls Anne Thompson from Paris as the pair dig through the festival to explore some of the possible highlights.

But that’s not the only movie event worth discussing this week. Since Anne finally saw “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Screen Talk hosts discuss the big twists of the Marvel sensation (the spoiler alert comes halfway through) and what it means for the future of this sprawling blockbuster operation.

