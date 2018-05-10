Cannes 2018 Highlights: A Solid Opening Film and Some Promising New Talent — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 197: While star power has come to the red carpet, the festival is already filled with some unexpected delights.

The Cannes Film Festival just started on Tuesday, but there is already much to discuss: The festival opened with major star power as Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language “Everybody Knows” brought Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz to the red carpet, and the movie sold to highest bidder Focus Features within a day. The stories didn’t stop there: Directors’ Fortnight kicked off with a Colombian film of note, while the competition highlighted a first-time filmmaker from Egypt. Journalists are still grumbling about changes to the press screening schedule, but so far, it hasn’t disrupted a fast-paced environment in which every day brings a new wave of buzz.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down at their Cannes apartment to discuss the beginning of the festival and anticipate the films around the corner. They also tease next week’s edition, which will be recorded in front of a live audience at Cannes in the American Pavilion on Thursday, May 17 at 11am.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.