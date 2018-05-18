Live From Cannes: We Debate the Best Movies and Hottest Topics at This Year’s Festival — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 198: Recorded before a live audience in Cannes, this week's Screen Talk digs through a busy year at Cannes to look at the highlights.

The Cannes Film Festival is always a busy time, but the 2018 edition was so dense with developments that it feels like it started months ago. From its showdown with Netflix prior to the festival to the controversies surrounding the number of women directors in competition and the decision to screen a movie by Lars von Trier, Cannes has been debated and scrutinized from every possible angle, and that’s to say nothing of the many high-quality films actually worth writing home about.

As their time in Cannes came to an end, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson convened at the American Pavilion for a live recording of Screen Talk, where they dug through the news cycle from the festival, argued about their favorite films, and analyzed the market. Then they answered several questions from the audience on a range of issues facing the film industry today.

Listen to the full episode below.