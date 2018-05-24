Oscar Contenders From Cannes 2018, From Spike Lee to Hirokazu Kore-eda — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 199: How several movies got Oscar boosts from Cannes. Plus: Why "Solo" is a letdown and what to make of the Morgan Freeman reports.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is over and receding into the history books, but many of its movies are poised to remain in the conversation for months to come. While pundits predicted that the 2018 edition of the festival wouldn’t produce many big Oscar contenders, there were a number of highlights with serious awards potential, from Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” to Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters,” directed by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda. Still, it’s hard to say how any of these movies will compete for attention as the dense fall season comes together.

…But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a stab at some predictions. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson unpack the festival lineup to assess which movies got the biggest boost. They also discuss their reservations with “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and evaluate the new charges of sexual harassment leveled against Morgan Freeman.

Listen to the full episode below:

