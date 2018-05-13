Seann William Scott Takes Over Opposite Damon Wayans As Fox Renews ‘Lethal Weapon’

He can ask his "Dude, Where's My Car" co-star Ashton Kutcher for tips on how to replace a fired series star.

Stifler’s about to get a “Lethal Weapon.” Fox has ordered a third season of the hit action drama after a last minute scramble to replace the lead role opposite Damon Wayans.

Seann William Scott (from the “American Pie” franchise) has joined the show in his first network series role as a new character who folds into a partnership with Murtaugh (Wayans).

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “’Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

It almost didn’t happen. After clashes on set between star Clayne Crawford and Wayans, Crawford was fired — and the show was in jeopardy. It also played out on Twitter, as Crawford made light of his status:

Wait, wait, wait……you can’t fire me on my day off! — Clayne Crawford (@ClayneCrawford) May 8, 2018

Recurring star Hilarie Burton also took to Twitter, to defend Crawford:

Nonetheless, the decision was made to ax Crawford but keep “Lethal Weapon” alive, as it remains a hit for Fox, averaging a 1.7 rating in live + 7 and a multi-platform audience of 8.6 million viewers.

Wayans, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Jordana Brewster, Johnathan Fernandez, Dante Brown, Chandler Kinney and Michelle Mitchenor star in “Lethal Weapon,” which comes from Warner Bros. TV. Matt Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz and McG serve as executive producers.

Besides “American Pie,” Scott’s credits include “Road Trip,” “Role Models,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The Rundown” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” He also starred in “Goon 2: Last of the Enforcers” and “Just Before I Go.”