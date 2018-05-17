‘Sense8’ Series Finale Trailer: The Sensates Unite for One Final Fight

Netflix's cult sci-fi drama will come to a close on June 8.

Fans of “Sense8” are getting something that rarely comes to canceled television shows: closure. Netflix recently announced that they’ll be releasing a two-hour series finale special for the sci-fi drama on June 8 and if this new trailer is any indication, it will be everything fans hoped for.

“Sense8,” which follows a “cluster” of eight psychically-linked individuals around the world, was canceled last year after a two-season run. Though a fan petition quickly circulated to bring the show back in its entirety, the upcoming two-hour finale special will serve as the only consolation and closure for the beloved series. It was originally slated to run for five seasons.

Series co-creator Lana Wachowski thanked fans on Twitter after the initial announcement last June, citing their “love” as the main reason for the series’ brief return. “Here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart…” she said. “Now let’s go find out what happens to Wolfgang.”

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) being kidnapped by the mysterious corporation BPO, and the series finale looks as if it will at least wrap up that plot point. But with the official Netflix summary promising that the cluster would work “to protect the future of all sensates,” it looks like they will go much farther than just getting their friend back.

One thing’s for certain. “Sense8” will end with a cluster of like-minded and determined individuals against the world, just like it started and just how it was brought back. Check out the trailer and key art below.

Netflix

The “Sense8” series finale will be available for streaming on Netflix on June 8.