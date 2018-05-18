‘Shock and Awe’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson and James Marsden Say ‘I Told You So’ About the Iraq War — Watch

Rob Reiner directed the film, which co-stars Jessica Biel and Milla Jovovich.

In case you’ve forgotten that the Iraq War was a bad idea, “Shock and Awe” is here to remind you. Rob Reiner’s latest film tells of the Knight Ridder journalists who rightly called out the forthcoming conflict before it officially began in 2003, with Woody Harrelson and James Marsden leading the way. Watch the trailer below.

“They’re dialing up the rhetoric on Iraq,” says Reiner, who also has a part in the film. “Let’s see if we can nail ’em down.” Then Marsden shares his theory, which most now know to be true: The Bush Administration had already decided to go to war and was looking for justification. This one, as they say, goes all the way to the top. “When the government says something, you will only have one question to ask,” Reiner informs his writers. “Is it true?”

Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, Tommy Lee Jones, Luke Tennie, and Richard Schiff co-star in the film. “Shock and Awe” is available to watch on DirecTV beginning June 14 and arrives in theaters via Vertical Entertainment on July 13.