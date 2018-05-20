‘SNL’ Cold Open Channels ‘The Sopranos’ Finale With Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller — Watch

Donald Trump has been compared to a mob boss, after all.

For its season finale, “Saturday Night Live” decided to channel a show with one of the most (in)famous series finales of all time: “The Sopranos.” Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump took the Tony Soprano role, because of course he did, and was joined in the show’s cold open by both regular cast members (Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Eric and Donald Trump Jr.) and other special guests (Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller).

Before any of his guests to join him at Holsten’s Restaurant in Bloomfield, New Jersey, Trump turns on the jukebox so we can listen to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” once again. Giuliani shows up first to talk about his most recent appearances on FOX News, and after being thanked for his services assures his boss that he’s “the best and last client I’ll ever have.”

Cohen arrives next, visibly shaken by his ongoing legal troubles: “They said I might get 20 years unless I give you up,” he tells Trump. But that’s okay, Trump assures him, because he’s “heard jail is fun.”

The “Sopranos” link becomes even more explicit when Cohen repeats something AJ said on the finale: “”Anyway, you gotta focus on the good times. Isn’t that what you once told me, boss?” Like Tony, Trump doesn’t remember saying it. And, just as Meadow’s difficulties parallel parking added tension to the final scene, Eric Trump has trouble fitting his Big Wheel into a parking spot.

Mueller arrives last, playing the equivalent of the Man in Members Only Jacket, and just as he lets Trump know he’s on to him we see a familiar, abrupt cut to black. Live from New York…you know the rest.