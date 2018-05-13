‘SNL’: Melissa McCarthy Crashes ‘Weekend Update’ as the World’s Proudest Stepmom

Spicey may be gone, but this is a pretty great new character.

We’ve seen the last of Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of her on “Saturday Night Live.” The “Life of the Party” actresses made a surprise appearance on last night’s wholesome Mother’s Day episode, crashing “Weekend Update” to play Michael Che’s stepmom — and what a proud, nice stepmom she was.

She first appears as Che begins a joke about Rudy Giuliani, being introduced as his stepmother. That’s when she corrects him: “I think you meant to say world’s proudest stepmom. You were doing a joke about Judy…Judy Rudy Judy Rudy Annie. And I don’t know who she is, but I can’t wait to laugh.” McCarthy continues to embarrass him from there, but Che doesn’t seem to mind too much — how could he, with how sweet she’s being?

The episode began on a similar note, replacing the usual political cold open with a segment in which cast members’ mothers appeared alongside them.

Eventually Che suggests that McCarthy read the next joke, but since she doesn’t have her “cheater” glasses with her she gets right in front of the camera to do so. “Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to the best…oh boy, to the best stepmom in the world. Oh boy, did you write that for me? That’s wonderful,” she says, tears in her eyes. Watch the full segment below.