‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard Responds to Disappointing Box Office

He remains optimistic after a bumpy opening weekend.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has fallen well short of its box-office projections, grossing just $83 million so far this Memorial Day Weekend when it was expected to have already surpassed the $100 million mark. Whether it’s a sign of bad timing (“Deadpool 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War” are both fresh in the minds of moviegoers), franchise fatigue, or both remains to be seen, but Ron Howard is able to see the bright side.

“Didn’t meet projections but amounts to a new personal best,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a question about the film’s box-office performance. “check #SoloAStarWarsStory for balanced feedback & then C it on a big screen!” (That he considers Twitter discussion “balanced feedback” truly is the sign of an eternal optimist.)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller of “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street” were initially hired to direct “Solo,” eventually being replaced by Howard midway through production. Reports suggest that their more freewheeling approach wasn’t to the liking of either screenwriters Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan or Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

The film has a lot to live up to, given the success of Disney’s prior “Star Wars” releases: “The Force Awakens” made more than $2 billion, “Rogue One” brought in nearly $1.1 billion, and “The Last Jedi” grossed $1.3 billion.