‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Reactions Put Bad Buzz to Rest, Praise Alden Ehrenreich as ‘the Real Deal’ and ‘Impressive’

Never underestimate "Star Wars," even when there are infamous production troubles behind the scenes.

“Solo: A Stars Wars Story” is earning strong first reactions after the film’s Hollywood premiere on May 10. The film is notorious for changing directors from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard late into production, but it appears the shaky behind-the-scenes drama on “Solo” did not effect what ended up on screen. Even the fears about Alden Ehrenreich, who reportedly needed an acting coach on set to help course correct his performance in the titular role, are no longer needed. Nearly every reaction mentions Ehrenreich as a standout.

“‘Solo’ is really good,” Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy wrote on Twitter. “Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a ‘Star Wars’ movie without a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han.”

Other cast members earning breakout praise are Donald Glover as Lando and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who gives a motion capture performance as Lando’s robot sidekick L3.

“Solo: A Star Wars Stor” opens in theaters nationwide May 25. Check out a handful of first reactions from critics and press below.

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

I don’t want to add too much more — review on Tuesday, y’all — but feel remiss to not add that Donald Glover is a delightful Lando and no one should sleep on what Phoebe Waller-Bridge does as his beloved droid. Solid supporting cast all around, but they are highlights. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover’s Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it’s a whole lot of fun. (And those who’ve always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

It does take a bit to get used to Alden as Han, but after 30 minutes or so your brain adjusts. (Also I’ve now finally seen Clint Howard in a Star Wars movie.) #soloastarwarsstory — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

Oh, and this is for sure now the Solo Franchise. It’s not really hiding the fact it’s setting up more Han Solo movies. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well we’ll talk about that later. 😃 #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

Solo is straight-up overflowing with winks, but lots of great action. And just when I was thinking, “There’s no way to spoil this movie,” well — enjoy that bit. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

WOW! #SoloAStarWarsStory! I felt like I was watching a @StarWars movie again. So many great moments for the fans AND surprises.. I’ve got the feels after this one…MORE than #InfinityWar. — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory has a bit of a rough start, but it was a blast of of an adventure. And yes, Donald Glover steals the movie! But you already knew that. pic.twitter.com/4SGiq6tDmQ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018