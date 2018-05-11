Back to IndieWire

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Reactions Put Bad Buzz to Rest, Praise Alden Ehrenreich as ‘the Real Deal’ and ‘Impressive’

Never underestimate "Star Wars," even when there are infamous production troubles behind the scenes.

“Solo: A Stars Wars Story” is earning strong first reactions after the film’s Hollywood premiere on May 10. The film is notorious for changing directors from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard late into production, but it appears the shaky behind-the-scenes drama on “Solo” did not effect what ended up on screen. Even the fears about Alden Ehrenreich, who reportedly needed an acting coach on set to help course correct his performance in the titular role, are no longer needed. Nearly every reaction mentions Ehrenreich as a standout.

“‘Solo’ is really good,” Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy wrote on Twitter. “Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a ‘Star Wars’ movie without a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han.”

Other cast members earning breakout praise are Donald Glover as Lando and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who gives a motion capture performance as Lando’s robot sidekick L3.

“Solo: A Star Wars Stor” opens in theaters nationwide May 25. Check out a handful of first reactions from critics and press below.

