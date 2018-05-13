‘Solo: A Story Wars Story’ Screenwriters Address the Fate of C-3PO in Their Spinoff

He's been in every "Star Wars" movie so far — will he be in this one?

(Warning: Minor spoilers follow.) After Mark Hamill let slip that C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels will appear in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” fans have been wondering about the nature of the “Star Wars” veteran’s role. Normally, it would be obvious — the beloved android has appeared in every movie in the franchise, after all — but because “Solo” takes place in a somewhat different time and place, eyebrows were nevertheless raised.

In an interview with Uproxx, screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was blunt when asked whether C-3PO was in the upcoming spinoff: “No, but Anthony Daniels is in the movie as a different character.”

He then elaborated, explaining that “in the ‘Papillon’-type offshoot story, the Wookiee that helps them escape, Chewbacca’s best friend, is played by Anthony Daniels — and beckons him to join them as they escape on a different ship.” After the interviewer pointed out that this will be the first “Star Wars” movie not to feature C-3PO or R2-D2, Kasdan responded by saying that “there are a lot of things about this movie that are different from all the others.”

“Solo” stars a host of newcomers to the franchise, namely Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ron Howard directed the film, which was originally to be helmed by the since-fired Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Disney will release it in theaters on May 25.