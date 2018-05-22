Back to IndieWire

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Giveaway: Win a Prize Pack Including $25 Fandango Gift Card

Enter to win a prize pack including a special edition Han Solo Fandango gift card worth $25 and a "Star Wars" Chewbacca Funko POP! figure.

One of the most charming scoundrels in the galaxy is finally getting the spotlight in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” See where it all began for Han Solo, including his first ride on the Millennium Falcon, his legendary friendship with Chewie, and all of the secrets of his past, in the latest prequel in the ever-expanding “Star Wars” canon. With supporting turns from Donald Glover, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson, this is one intergalactic adventure you don’t want to miss!

To celebrate the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in theaters, we’re giving away 2 prize packs to 2 lucky winners based in the U.S. The prize packs include a “Star Wars” Chewbacca Funko POP! figure and a $25 Han Solo-themed FandangoNOW gift card, which can be used to purchase movie tickets on Fandango or for home viewing via FandangoNOW. For a limited time, fans who purchase “Solo: A Star Wars Story” tickets on Fandango will also receive a complimentary movie poster for from Fandango FanShop, while supplies last.

Now through Tuesday, May 29 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, May 29 at or around 3pm ET.

