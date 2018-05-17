‘Sorry to Bother You’ Red Band Trailer: Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson Sizzle in Summer’s Freshest Comedy

Boots Riley's Sundance hit gets an explosive new trailer, including a look at Armie Hammer's cocaine-addled Silicon Valley bro.

“Sorry to Bother You” has released an electrifying new Red Band trailer, and it’s easy to see why the comedy is one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer. Written and directed by hip hop artist/producer Boots Riley, the movie stars Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer. Stanfield plays a telemarketer who quickly ascends the corporate ladder once he adopts a “white voice,” and things only get weirder from there. The new trailer teases some of the movie’s more inventive tricks, offering an eye-popping introduction to Riley’s wholly original cinematic voice.

Per the official synopsis: “In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.” In his B+ review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote: “[‘Sorry to Bother You’] foregrounds a series of ludicrous developments based around the challenges facing African Americans in a white-dominated consumer society, and leaves you with the impression that even the most ridiculous moments contain some tidbits of truth.”

Steven Yeun, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, and Danny Glover round out the ensemble cast. Annapurna will release “Sorry to Bother You” in theaters on July 6. Check out the Red Band trailer below.