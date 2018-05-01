‘Strange Angel’ Trailer: David Lowery Heads to TV for Crazy Story of Occult Rocket Scientist

Plus more first-look photos from CBS All Access of Jack Reynor as Jack Parsons, the 20th century inventor who led an unbelievable life.

An innovative rocket scientist from humble origins who eventually came to be an occult disciple of Aleister Crowley: The story of Jack Parsons is so bizarre, it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long to turn it into a TV show. Given that it takes Parsons’ story from earth to the cosmos, it’s no surprise the new CBS All Access show “Strange Angel” turned to David Lowery as a director.

The streaming service released the first trailer and images for the upcoming series, highlighting every part of Parsons’ legendary past. “Free Fire” and “Sing Street” star Jack Reynor leads the way as Parsons, tracking from his LA beginnings through his twin fascinations. From creator Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s 2005 book, “Strange Angel” also stars Bella Heathcote and Rupert Friend.

It’s not the first TV trip for Lowery, who was also behind the camera for a 2014 episode of “Rectify.” But he’ll serve as both the pilot director and the executive producer of this series. Ridley Scott is also on board as an EP, and given his track record with shows he produced so far in 2018, this one should be one to keep an eye on.

“Strange Angel” is part of a planned upcoming slate of indie director-driven series that also includes “$1” from Craig Zobel, which will star Leslie Odom, Jr. and John Carroll Lynch.

Watch the full trailer (including some impressive, versatile chalk work) below:

“Strange Angel” premieres Thursday, June 14 on CBS All Access.

Elizabeth Lippman/CBS

Ken Sax/CBS

Elizabeth Lippman/CBS

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.