‘Strange Angel’ Trailer: David Lowery and Ridley Scott’s New TV Show About a Rocket Scientist Into Sex Magick

Jack Reynor, Bella Heathcoate, and Rupert Friend star in the CBS All Access series about occultist Aleister Crowley, created by "Black Swan" writer Mark Heyman.

CBS All Access had a critical success with the “The Good Fight,” and now the premium service is expanding its slate with a new high-pedigree show. Created by “Black Swan” writer Mark Heyman and executive produced by Ridley Scott and David Lowery, “Strange Angel” is inspired by the true story of a rocket scientist with ties to occultist Aleister Crowley. CBS released a first look teaser earlier this month, but the first official trailer teases more of the story.

Per the official synopsis: “Jack Parsons (Reynor), a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker in 1930s Los Angeles, works as a janitor at a chemical factory but dreams of building rockets that will take mankind to the moon. As he helps pioneer the unknown discipline of rocket science by day, by night, Parsons is pulled into a new occult religion created by Aleister Crowley, performing sex magick rituals to bend the world to his will and make his fantastical dreams a reality.”

Based on the eponymous book by George Pendle, “Strange Angel” is backed by a rockstar creative team. In addition to executive producing, Lowery directed one episode, as did Ben Wheatley (“Free Fire”). The cast includes Jack Reynor (“Sing Street”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Bella Heathcoate (“The Neon Demon”), and Greg Wise (“The Crown”).

“Strange Angel” premieres Thursday, June 14 on CBS All Access. Check out the trailer below.