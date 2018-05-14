‘Suspiria’ First Look: Dakota Johnson Enters Luca Guadagnino’s Dance Academy From Hell

Amazon has announced "Suspiria" will open in theaters November 2.

Mark your calendars, indie movie lovers: Luca Guadagino’s “Suspiria” is set to open in theaters November 2. Amazon is celebrating the release date announcement by debuting new first look photos from the horror film, which is inspired by Dario Argento’s legendary 1977 movie of the same name. Guadagnino, fresh off the critical success of Oscar winner “Call Me By Your Name,” describes his movie as more of an homage than a remake.

“Suspiria” reunites Guadagnino with his “A Bigger Splash” star Dakota Johnson. The actress plays an aspiring dancer who attends a prestigious academy and uncovers its dark secrets. Johnson is stepping into the role made famous by Jessica Harper, who has already seen and praised Guadagnino’s version as “one of the most brilliantly scary horror films” she’s ever seen. The supporting cast includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Guadagnino regular Tilda Swinton.

Amazon made headlines last month by debuting footage from “Suspiria” during its CinemaCon presentation. The footage was so graphic that it left some press sick to their stomachs. The film was rumored to be in contention for a Cannes premiere, but the studio held off for the fall film festival circuit in order to help build awards buzz.

“Suspiria” opens in theaters November 2. The first look photos are attached above and below.

