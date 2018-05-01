Original ‘Suspiria’ Star Jessica Harper Calls Luca Guadagnino’s Remake ‘the Most Brilliantly Scary Film I’ve Ever Seen’

The original Suzy just gave the 2018 "Suspiria" remake a huge stamp of approval.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” remake has been the talk of the horror community ever since Amazon debuted the crazy, bone-crunching first footage from the film at CinemaCon on April 26. The positive first reactions were a major boost for movie lovers worried that Guadagnino wouldn’t be able to match Dario Argento’s horror classic, and now comes an even better stamp of approval: Jessica Harper, the original film’s Suzy Bannion, gives the film her blessing.

“I have seen this movie – the most brilliantly scary film I have ever seen,” Harper wrote on her Facebook page (via BloodyDisgusting). “Luca’s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ does not prepare you for it, but throws into relief the director’s brilliance and versatility.”

Considering many horror fans think Argento’s “Suspiria” is one of the most brilliantly scary films ever made, Harper’s rave reaction to Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” is high praise indeed. Harper makes an appearance in the 2018 version, which Guadagnino says is not a traditional remake but an “homage to the incredible, powerful emotion” he felt when he watched Argento’s original for the first time.

The new “Suspiria” finds Dakota Johnson stepping into the lead role made famous by Harper. Johnson, who last worked with Guadagnino on “A Bigger Splash,” plays a dancer who uncovers something evil after she begins taking classes at a prestigious dance academy. Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Mia Goth co-star.

Amazon will release “Suspiria” in theaters this fall.