Television Academy Announces 2018 Honorees, Including ’13 Reasons Why’ and ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’

"Andi Mack," "LA 92," and "One Day at a Time" are also being honored.

The Television Academy has announced the seven recipients of its 11th Annual Television Academy Honors, which it recognizes as “outstanding programs that have leveraged the dynamic power of television to inspire social change.” This year’s honorees are “Andi Mack,” “Daughters of Destiny,” “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “LA 92,” “One Day at a Time,” and “13 Reasons Why.”

“Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness.”

The winners will be recognized on May 31 at NeueHouse Hollywood, with Dana Delany hosting the event for the 10th consecutive year.