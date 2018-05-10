Terry Gilliam Wears ‘I’m Not Dead Yet’ Shirt After Stroke Rumors, Promises He’s ‘Well Again’ and Ready for Cannes

"We are legally victorious!" Gilliam wrote on Twitter following the announcement that "Don Quixote" will officially close the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Terry Gilliam has a message for fans following the reports that he suffered a stroke: “I’m not dead yet.” The filmmaker posted a photo to his official Twitter page in which those words were written on his shirt. News broke May 8 that Gilliam had suffered a stroke ahead of the verdict announcing whether or not he would be allowed to debut his passion project, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” at Cannes. The film’s producer Jeremy Thomas confirmed to Deadline that Gilliam did not suffer a stroke but was hospitalized due to an unspecified illness and stress.

“After days of rest and prayers to the gods I am restored and well again,” Gilliam said. “So is ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.’ We are legally victorious! We will go to the ball, dressed as the closing film at Festival de Cannes! May 19. Thanks for all your support.”

The Cannes premiere of “Don Quixote” was trying to be blocked by Paolo Branco, a former producer on the film. Branco, who helped Gilliam develop the film years ago and left after pre-production disputes, alleged that Gilliam could not debut the film without his permission. A May 9 court ruling determined Branco’s claims were unfounded and that Gilliam had the right to premiere “Don Quixote” at Cannes.

Gilliam will be in attendance at the movie’s May 19 premiere. “Don Quixote” opens in French cinemas the same day.

