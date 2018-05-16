‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’: HBO Announces Amy Berg-Directed Documentary Series About ‘Serial’ Case

Berg has been working on the series since 2015, which promises "new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case."

During the fall of 2014, it seemed nearly impossible to go anywhere without falling into a conversation about the enthralling podcast “Serial,” which debuted in October of that year to a seemingly immediate (and obsessed) audience. Now the series is getting a small screen followup, thanks to HBO and Sky. The cable giants have now announced “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” a four-hour documentary series directed by Academy Award nominee Amy Berg (best known for her other crime documentaries “Deliver Us from Evil” and “West of Memphis”).

The new series will reportedly include “new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case.”

Per its official synopsis, the series “will offer a cinematic look at the life and 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and conviction of Adnan Syed, from the genesis of their high school relationship, to the original police investigation and trial, through to the current day, when Syed faces a new trial after serving 18 years in jail.” The series also includes “exclusive access to Adnan Syed, his family and his lawyers,” as Berg “has been closely following their efforts to obtain justice, with the outcome still to be determined — and possibly shaped by the investigation pursued within the series itself.”

Berg has been in production on the series since 2015, charting the various machinations and breakthroughs that have marked the case, including the latest twist.

Per an official press release, “In June 2016, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Martin P. Welch vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction and granted him a new trial after new evidence challenged the reliability of cell phone data linking Syed to the crime scene, and a long-awaited alibi witness finally had her day in court. The State of Maryland appealed the lower court judge’s ruling, but on March 29, 2018, the Court of Special Appeals also ruled to vacate Syed’s conviction and granted him the retrial he has been waiting for.”

The series will also include original music by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. An official air date has not yet been announced.

