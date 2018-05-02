‘The Catcher Was a Spy’ Trailer: Paul Rudd Hangs Up His Cleats to Help Defeat the Nazis — Watch

Jeff Daniels, Sienna Miller, and Paul Giamatti co-star.

You’ve heard of “The Catcher in the Rye,” but what about “The Catcher Was a Spy?” Paul Rudd plays the title character in Ben Lewin’s film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is based on the true story of a ballplayer-turned-spy who helped the United States develop an atomic bomb before Nazi Germany. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Moe Berg (Rudd) has already played in the Major League for 15 seasons when he answers the call of duty, which here comes in the form of putting his unique capabilities — in addition to his athletic acumen, Berg is an Ivy League graduate and attorney — toward the momentous (and top secret) task of defeating Hitler.

Jeff Daniels, Mark Strong, Sienna Miller, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, and Hiroyuki Sanada co-star in the film, which was written by Robert Rodat (“Saving Private Ryan”). IFC Films will release “The Catcher Was a Spy” in theaters on June 22.