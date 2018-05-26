‘The Expanse’ Has Been Saved by Amazon

The sci-fi drama will return for a fourth season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” isn’t the only show to be saved after getting axed this month: Amazon has stepped in to pick up “The Expanse” for a fourth season following its cancelation by Syfy. In a statement announcing the news, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson of Alcon Entertainment expressed their gratitude for “the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world.”

Here’s their full statement:

“We couldn’t be more excited that THE EXPANSE is going to continue on Amazon Prime! We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!”

Since premiering in late 2015, “The Expanse” has aired 30 episodes across its first three seasons. Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, and Cas Anvar lead the sci-fi drama, which is based on James S.A. Corey’s series of novels.