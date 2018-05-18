‘The Happytime Murders’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Introduces You to Drug-Addicted, Sex-Crazy, NSFW Muppets

Not since "Team America: World Police" have puppets gotten so raunchy on the big screen.

As “Avenue Q” and “Team America: World Police” have proven to us in the past, never underestimate the raunch factor of innocent-looking puppets. “The Happytime Murders,” arriving in theaters later this summer form STX Entertainment, puts an extremely R-rated spin on “The Muppets.” The film is directed by Brian Henson, son of “Muppets” creator and master puppeteer Jim Henson and current chair of The Jim Henson Company.

“The Happytime Murders” takes place in a world where humans co-exist with living puppets. Melissa McCarthy plays a detective who gets partnered with a puppet cop. The two are tasked with infiltrating the underbelly of Los Angeles crime to solve the murders of the cast of a beloved puppet television show. Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, and Joel McHale co-star.

The film is the second star vehicle for McCarthy this summer movie season following “Life of the Party.” With its August release and twisted premise, “Happytime Murders” could channel “Sausage Party” to become a sleeper comedy blockbuster this season. The first trailer below is full of drug-addicted, sex-crazed muppets, and the trailer kicker is devoted to a puppet ejaculation joke that is bound to cause some audible gasps.

STX Entertainment opens “The Happytime Murders” in theaters August 17. Watch the extremely NSFW trailer below.