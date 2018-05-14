‘The House That Jack Built’ First Trailer: Lars von Trier Unleashes A Bloodthirsty Serial Killer

Matt Dillon, Uma Thurman, and Riley Keough star in the drama von Trier promises is his most brutal movie to date.

Lars von Trier warned his fans that “The House That Jack Built” would be his most brutal and violent offering to date, and the movie’s first official trailer suggests the director won’t have a problem making good on that promise. Featuring a ton of blood and graphic violence, uncomfortably set to David Bowie’s “Fame,” the trailer for “Jack” confirms von Trier is up to his usual polarizing tricks.

“Jack” stars Matt Dillon as the eponymous serial killer. Von Trier’s script follows Jack’s development as a murderer, following him through five important killings and providing glimpses into his troubling coming-of-age experience. Uma Thurman and Riley Keough star as two of Jack’s victims.

IFC Films is set to release “Jack” in U.S. theaters in the fall. The movie is already notable for bringing Von Trier back to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time since being named a persona non grata in 2011 for making a comment about Nazism during the “Meloncholia” press conference. The film debuts out of competition on May 14.

Watch the official trailer below.