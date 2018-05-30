‘The Magic Order’ Trailer: Mark Millar Introduces You to Netflix’s First Comic Book Series

Netflix has dominated film and television over the last several years, and now the streaming giant is making a big play into the comic book world with “The Magic Order.” The six-issue comic series hits shelves this summer and hails from the mind of Mark Millar, creator of “Kick-Ass,” “Kingsman,” and “Wanted.”
“The Magic Order” centers around five families of magicians sworn to protect the world against a mysterious evil who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness.
Watch “The Magic Order” trailer below. The six-issue comic book series hits comic book stores in July 13.