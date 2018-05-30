‘The Magic Order’ Trailer: Mark Millar Introduces You to Netflix’s First Comic Book Series

This series is six issues long and will be available for sale in comic stores beginning June 13.

Netflix has dominated film and television over the last several years, and now the streaming giant is making a big play into the comic book world with “The Magic Order.” The six-issue comic series hits shelves this summer and hails from the mind of Mark Millar, creator of “Kick-Ass,” “Kingsman,” and “Wanted.”

“The Magic Order” centers around five families of magicians sworn to protect the world against a mysterious evil who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness.

Watch “The Magic Order” trailer below. The six-issue comic book series hits comic book stores in July 13.