‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 3 Before Even Returning for Season 2

The acclaimed comedy returns to Amazon later this year.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has yet to return for its second season, but Amazon Studios has already renewed it for a third go-round. The news came during last night’s Peabody Awards ceremony, when Amazon’s Jennifer Salke confirmed to Variety that the acclaimed comedy will stick around for the foreseeable future.

In addition to critical acclaim, “Mrs. Maisel” has won two Golden Globes (Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress — Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan) and is considered a strong contender in this year’s Emmy race. Set in the late 1950s, it revolves around its title character’s decision to pursue stand-up comedy following the abrupt dissolution of her marriage. “Gilmore Girls” and “Bunheads” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show, and during last night’s ceremony she said, “You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?”

Season one of “Mrs. Maisel” consists of eight episodes, and the just-announced season three is expected to be 10 episodes. The show will return to Amazon for its sophomore season later this year.