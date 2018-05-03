‘The Sinner’ Season 2: Carrie Coon to Star as a ‘Formidable, Mysterious Woman’

Jessica Biel will remain onboard as a producer.

“The Sinner” is returning, but not with Jessica Biel as its star. She’ll remain a producer of the miniseries-turned–anthology series, with Carrie Coon starring in the show’s second installment.

Coon — hailed by just about everyone who’s seen “The Leftovers” as one of the finest actresses working today — will play Vera, described as “a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.” No word yet on whether “fulfilling her own desires” entails brutally stabbing a stranger to death on the beach.

Coon will joined by Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross; they’re playing Heather (a detective who calls Vera to consult on a mysterious double homicide) and Marin (Heather’s high-school bestie who disappeared years ago), respectively. Paul is best known for her roles in “The Deuce,” “Luke Cage,” and “Show Me a Hero,” whereas Gross will be familiar to viewers of “Mindhunter,” “Marjorie Prime,” and “Christmas, Again.”

In addition to “The Leftovers,” Coon most recently appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and the third season of “Fargo” (for which she received an Emmy nomination). The second installment of “The Sinner” premieres on USA Network this August.