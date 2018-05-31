‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Trailer and Photos: Carrie Coon Brings the Heartbreak in Devastating First Look – Watch

The new season of USA Network’s crime drama returns in August.

USA Network gave its first official glimpse of its second season of “The Sinner” on Thursday, and there’s plenty of Carrie Coon to tide fans over until it premieres in August.

In the first season of the series, adapted from the German novel by Petra Hammersfahr, Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigated why average housewife Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) had stabbed a stranger to death out of the blue during a day at the beach. What Ambrose uncovered was a dark history that involved family secrets, a horrifying traumatic incident, and one catchy song.

The new season, once again executive produced by Biel, will premiere on Aug. 1. When the show returns, Ambrose will once again be digging into a crime that doesn’t seem to have a motive. Back in his rural New York hometown, an 11-year-old boy (Elisha Henig) has murdered his parent sin a hotel room. The senseless and disturbing act has everyone puzzled, and during the investigation, Ambrose will meet up with opposition from those who want to keep his hometown’s secrets buried.

Carrie Coon will play Vera, a mysterious woman who “struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.” She’s part of the puzzle that Ambrose must assemble to get his answers. IndieWire previously reported that joining Coon will be her husband, actor and playwright Tracy Letts, who plays an old friend of Ambrose’s named Jack. Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross will also co-star.

Check out the eerie trailer and first-look photos of Season 2 below:

USA Network

”The Sinner” returns for Season 2 on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.