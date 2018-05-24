‘The Sisters Brothers’ First Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal Plan A 19th Century Assassination

Riz Ahmed and John C. Reilly co-star in Jacques Audiard's English-language debut.

With Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, and Riz Ahmed in front of the camera, “The Sisters Brothers” is easily one of the most star-studded offerings of the fall movie season. The dark comedy, based on Patrick Dewitt’s 2011 novel of the same name, marks the English-language debut of French director Jacques Audiard. The filmmaker is best known for “A Prophet,” “Rust and Bone,” and “Dheepan,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2015.

“The Sisters Brothers” is set in 1851 and stars Phoenix and Reilly as sibling assassins who are tasked with traveling from Oregon City to San Francisco to murder a chemist (Ahmed) who has stolen from their boss. The brothers work with a prospector (Gyllenhaal) to track the chemist down, but their plan gets turned upside down when everyone discovers what the chemist is really cooking. Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane, and Rebecca Root co-star.

Annapurna is distributing the movie this fall but has not set an official release date. The title was an early contender for Cannes 2018 but Audiard was still perfecting the final theatrical cut in the editing room. Expect “The Sisters Brothers” to debut on the fall film festival circuit, possibly the Venice International Film Festival given Audiard’s international reach.

Watch “The Sisters Brothers” first trailer below.