‘Three Faces’ Trailer: Jafar Panahi Defies His Filmmaking Ban to Return to Cannes Once More — Watch

It's his fourth film since receiving a 20-year ban from the Iranian government.

Eight years after receiving a two-decade ban on filmmaking, Jafar Panahi is back at Cannes once again. “Three Faces,” his fourth film since that harsh sentence was imposed on him by the Iranian government, just premiered on the Croisette; in his review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn writes that the movie “maintains the unique blend of introspection and intrigue that defines this singular director’s talent.” Now the film has a trailer to go along with the anticipation. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Well-known actress Behnaz Jafari is distraught by a provincial girl’s video plea for help — oppressed by her family to not pursue her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory. Behnaz abandons her shoot and turns to filmmaker Jafar Panahi to help solve the mystery of the young girl’s troubles. They travel by car to the rural north where they have amusing encounters with the charming folk of the girl’s mountain village. But the city visitors soon discover that the protection of age-old traditions is as generous as local hospitality…”

Marziyeh Rezaei stars alongside Jafari and Panahi in the film, which has yet to receive distribution.