TIFF 2018 Announces Filmmaker-Heavy Platform Jury, Including Béla Tarr and Lee Chang-dong

Now in its fourth year, the Platform section champions up to 12 works with high artistic merit that also demonstrate a strong directorial vision.

As it prepares for the latest iteration of its annual marquee event, the Toronto International Film Festival has announced a filmmaker-heavy jury for its Platform section, one of only three sections in the festival to award honors based on jury votes. The jury includes New German Cinema legend Margarethe von Trotta, Hungarian existential filmmaker Béla Tarr, and South Korean director and novelist Lee Chang-dong.

This year’s edition of the festival will mark the fourth time the Platform section has been a part of the fest, as it was first announced in 2015. The section is designed to “champion up to 12 works with high artistic merit that also demonstrate a strong directorial vision.” The three-person jury will pick the winner of the Toronto Platform Prize, which includes an award of $25,000 CAD presented to the Best Film in the lineup.

“We are privileged to have a Platform jury that so perfectly embodies the programme’s essence,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF in an official statement. “Our 2018 jurors’ bold and daringly uncompromising artistic visions have not only influenced, but helped mold the next generation of filmmakers. The wealth of experience, passion, and knowledge that they will bring to this year’s edition will be priceless, and exciting to watch this September.”

All three filmmakers have previously screened their own films in the festival. In 1985, three of von Trotta’s film were part art of the 10 to Watch program, which also included Andrei Tarkovsky, Chantal Akerman and Lino Brocka in its lineup. Tarr’s first festival was in 1988, when he screened his “Damnation,” and Lee first hit TIFF in 2007 with his “Secret Sunshine.”

Last year’s Platform winner was Warwick Thornton’s “Sweet Country.”

The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 – 16, 2018. The lineup for this year’s Platform programme will be announced on August 7.

