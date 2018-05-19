Tig Notaro Isn’t Here for the ‘Glaring Horror’ of a Potential Louis C.K. Comeback: ‘That’s Not Acceptable’

She isn't concerned with how "abusers" are going to move on.

Tig Notaro has been open about her feelings about accusations leveled against Louis C.K., so it’s no surprise that she’s equally candid about the prospect of a potential comeback. In a New York Times interview, the comedian and “One Mississippi” star (which was executive produced by C.K.) says she and her collaborators “were shocked, and we were elated” at the situation, as the voices of sexual-harassment victims were finally being heard. “I hope it continues.”

“The attention and support for the victims needs to be continued, more than people worried about these abusers and what’s next for them, how are they going to move on — shut up,” she continues.

“If any of these people come back, I would say, ‘I can’t wait to see who is actually going to support them.’ That is going to be the glaring horror. Who is going to be, like, ‘This is a pressing issue, and we need to get them back?'” To demonstrate her point, she alluded to the C.K. situation with the example of a very skilled janitor.

“If a janitor was so great at cleaning the building but also tended to masturbate in front of people, would the people at that building be like, ‘Yes, he masturbated, but I’ve never seen anyone clean so thoroughly, and I was just wondering when he’s going to get his job back, he’s so good at it,'” she says. “No, it would be, ‘That’s not acceptable.’ It’s fame and power that people are blinded by.” Read her full interview here.