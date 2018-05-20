Tina Fey’s ‘SNL’ Cold Open Features Cameos by Jerry Seinfeld, Anne Hathaway, Benedict Cumberbatch, and More — Watch

The season finale was appropriately star-studded.

Does “Saturday Night Live” feature too many celebrity cameos these days? That was the question at the heart of Tina Fey’s monologue last night, which happened to feature cameos from Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, Anne Hathaway, Fred Armisen, Donald Glover, and Robert De Niro. As you might imagine, it was a lively conversation.

Seinfeld shows up first, as Fey decided to allow audience members to ask questions and he’s the first to raise his hand. “Do you think the show has too many celebrity cameos these days, because I’m worried the cast isn’t getting a chance to grow,” he says. Fey agrees, and for a moment it appears as though her next question will be from current cast member Beck Bennett — but then she reveals she was actually calling on the person behind him, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Then come Chris Rock, Robert De Niro (who had just appeared as Robert Mueller in the cold open), and former “SNL” cast member Fred Armisen. He wants to know if it’s weird that so many veterans of “SNL” hang around so often and take up time from the new people on the show, so of course he and Fey engage in small talk for an especially long time.

Hathaway is next, but all she wants to know is whether that was really Robert De Niro just now. After letting Seinfeld ask why he hasn’t been asked to play, say, Steve Mnuchin, Fey calls on Donald Glover, who hosted the show two weeks ago and says he forgot his hat.

Last is Tracy Morgan, who starred alongside Fey on both “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” and who wishes his former co-star a belated happy birthday. Watch the full segment below.