‘Toff Guys’: Guy Ritchie Hits the Cannes Market As Miramax Buys His Newest Crime-Centric Movie

The "Snatch" filmmaker is going back to his indie roots on his next movie about the crazy global marijuana business.

Miramax will finance Guy Ritchie’s new film “Toff Guys” in the Cannes market. After Warner Bros. balked on backing Ritchie’s latest after losing so much money on his 2017 fantasy flop “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” director-producer Ritchie took this movie about old European wealth and the gang-ridden modern marijuana business to foreign buyers. He co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Some Cannes buyers found the $50-million-plus price tag a tad steep.

Miramax CEO Bill Block, who is banking on Ritchie’s global commerciality with such films as his high-earning “Sherlock Holmes” series, anticipates working with “a master filmmaker in his element who is committed to delivering a super fun kick ass theatrical experience,” he said in an official statement. Miramax will eventually partner with another distributor.

Ritchie is also directing Disney’s latest live-action remake, “Aladdin,” starring Will Smith as the genie, along with Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. That film is set to debut in May of next year.

BeIN Media Group, led by Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, acquired film and TV production company and library Miramax in March 2016.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.