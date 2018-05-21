‘Too Old to Die Young’ Sneak Peek: Nicolas Winding Refn Debuts First Footage of His Ultra-Violent Amazon Series

Miles Teller and Jena Malone star in the upcoming crime drama.

Nicolas Winding Refn has offered fans a “Monday Explosion” in the form of footage from “Too Old to Die Young,” his upcoming TV series for Amazon. Following a grieving police officer forced to navigate the kind of criminal underworld Refn has been exploring throughout his entire polarizing career, the crime drama looks to be a continuation of its director’s fascination with candy-coated ultra-violence.

“Dear Friends..! Here’s a Monday explosion,” the Danish writer/director tweeted. “The sneak peek of #TooOldToDieYoung I showed at Saturday’s @Cinespia screening of #DRIVE. Please follow the continuing production at @TOTDYTV..!” The nearly two-minute teaser contains a multitude of still images that fans of “Only God Forgives” and “The Neon Demon” are likely to drool over, as Refn’s aesthetic has become instantly recognizable in recent years.

Miles Teller, Billy Baldwin, Jena Malone, and John Hawkes star in “Too Old to Die Young,” which will consist of 10 episodes and premiere on Amazon Video sometime next year.